Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,696,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,556,000 after purchasing an additional 573,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

