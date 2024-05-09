Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 833 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

