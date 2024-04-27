Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

