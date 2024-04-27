Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 454,842 NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NuStar Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

