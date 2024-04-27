Duality Advisers LP Invests $203,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

