Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DY stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

