Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,915 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 597.17 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

