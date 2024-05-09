Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 262,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 108.1% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 306,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 159,046 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,524 shares of company stock worth $38,491,358. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

