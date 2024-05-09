Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,577 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of Armstrong World Industries worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

