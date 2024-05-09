National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.0 %

PHM opened at $115.81 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

