Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.