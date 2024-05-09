National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,483 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gartner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Down 0.7 %

Gartner stock opened at $434.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.91 and its 200-day moving average is $442.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.78 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

