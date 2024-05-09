National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851,160 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CG opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

