National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

