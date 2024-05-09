National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 649,973 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.52.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

