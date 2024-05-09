Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after buying an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 647,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,199,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

