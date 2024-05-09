Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,646 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 563.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

PKB opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.