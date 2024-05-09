Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.