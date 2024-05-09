Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

