The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.