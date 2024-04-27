2,910 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

