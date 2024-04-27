APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in APA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

