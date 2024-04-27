OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $222,000 Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

About L’Air Liquide

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

