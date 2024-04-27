OLD National Bancorp IN Has $217,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBN. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN opened at $15.50 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.