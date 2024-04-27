abrdn plc Buys 13,421 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.07 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

