Larson Financial Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,780,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 748,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.