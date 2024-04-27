Ag Growth International (AFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN stock opened at C$60.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.44.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

