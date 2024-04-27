FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FINW opened at $10.65 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

