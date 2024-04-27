Revvity (RVTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Revvity to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Revvity has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.55-$4.75 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts expect Revvity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revvity Trading Down 0.6 %

RVTY opened at $101.51 on Friday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

