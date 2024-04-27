E2open Parent (ETWO) to Release Earnings on Monday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect E2open Parent to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $4.30 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.