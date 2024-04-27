Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

