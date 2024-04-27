Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,083 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 3.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.31% of Vertiv worth $56,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Vertiv by 791.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $93.49 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

