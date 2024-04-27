NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 guidance at $2.97-3.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 2.970-3.380 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $242.70 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

