Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,171 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.65 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

