TD Cowen Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $236.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.13.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.61.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.