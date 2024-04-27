BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $97.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

