Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.49. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

