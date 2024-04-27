Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.