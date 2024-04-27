Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stock Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

