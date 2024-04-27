Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHM stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

