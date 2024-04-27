Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

