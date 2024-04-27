AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.620–0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million-$951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.1 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.62) EPS.
AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.95.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
