AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.