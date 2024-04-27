AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

