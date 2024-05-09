Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increased by Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on LINC. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $394.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

