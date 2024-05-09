Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $4.14. Duluth shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 34,402 shares traded.

Duluth Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duluth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Duluth by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.