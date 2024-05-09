Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $11,113,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

