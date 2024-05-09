Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 583,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after acquiring an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 310,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,818,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.