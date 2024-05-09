Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,121 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

