Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.08

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.08 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5.04 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.04 ($0.06), with a volume of 8,800 shares.

Volta Finance Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

