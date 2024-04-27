Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to at least $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MOH opened at $342.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.87. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

